Coca-Cola semi truck rollover crash on I-95 near Miami Gardens Drive backs up traffic for miles
MIAMI - An accident brought a section of I-95 to a standstill Thursday morning.
It happened in the southbound lanes between Ives Dairy Road and Miami Gardens Drive. As of 7 a.m., all of the regular lanes were closed and only one express lane was getting by. Traffic is backed up for miles.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted a Coca-Cola semi-truck, that was involved in the crash, rolled over, its load spilled all over the road. A car that was involved in the crash came to a stop partially blocking one regular lane and one express lane.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Use the Turnpike instead.
