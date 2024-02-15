Watch CBS News
Coca-Cola semi truck rollover crash on I-95 near Miami Gardens Drive backs up traffic for miles

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Coca-Cola truck rollover crash on I-95 causes massive delays
Coca-Cola truck rollover crash on I-95 causes massive delays 00:52

MIAMI - An accident brought a section of I-95 to a standstill Thursday morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes between Ives Dairy Road and Miami Gardens Drive. As of 7 a.m., all of the regular lanes were closed and only one express lane was getting by. Traffic is backed up for miles.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a Coca-Cola semi-truck, that was involved in the crash, rolled over, its load spilled all over the road. A car that was involved in the crash came to a stop partially blocking one regular lane and one express lane. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Use the Turnpike instead.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 6:10 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

