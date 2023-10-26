Traffic Alert: Overturned tanker truck affecting traffic in Davie
MIAMI - Firefighters battled a tanker truck fire after it overturned Thursday afternoon, blocking two left westbound lanes of I-595 at Nob Hill Road, east of Pine Island Road in Davie.
The truck was carrying cooking oil.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck had what appeared to be a tire failure and lost control.
The driver sustained significant burns. He was transported to Ryder Burn Unit.
All westbound lanes remained closed during the investigation and clean-up.
Drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes.
