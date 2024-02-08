Tractor trailer overturned, caught fire on Turnpike Extension near I-75
MIAMI - It was a fiery mess Thursday morning on the Turnpike Extension that snarled traffic for hours.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a tractor trailer was heading south when they lost control near I-75 and collided with seven other vehicles.
After the series of crashes, the truck slammed into the median concrete barrier wall, overturned, and caught on fire.
A total of five people were injured. Four were assessed on the scene and one was airlifted to a hospital.
The lanes of the Turnpike Extension were closed at I-75 as firefighters battled the flames.
By 9 a.m., southbound traffic had been diverted to the northbound I-75 ramp and one northbound lane had reopened.
