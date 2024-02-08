Watch CBS News
Tractor trailer overturned, caught fire on Turnpike Extension near I-75

By John MacLauchlan

CBS Miami

MIAMI - It was a fiery mess Thursday morning on the Turnpike Extension that snarled traffic for hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a tractor trailer was heading south when they lost control near I-75 and collided with seven other vehicles.

After the series of crashes, the truck slammed into the median concrete barrier wall, overturned, and caught on fire. 

A total of five people were injured. Four were assessed on the scene and one was airlifted to a hospital.

The lanes of the Turnpike Extension were closed at I-75 as firefighters battled the flames. 

By 9 a.m., southbound traffic had been diverted to the northbound I-75 ramp and one northbound lane had reopened. 

February 8, 2024

