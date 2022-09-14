Watch CBS News
Tracking The Tropics: Atlantic tropical wave may soon form into tropical depression

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic.

As of 8 a.m., it was located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance now has a 70 % chance of cyclone development over the next five days.

Although there is some wind shear, an increase in organization could lead to the formation of a tropical depression. It is forecast to move generally westward over the Atlantic and will move near or over parts of the Leewards Islands by Friday.

If it does form into a tropical depression it will be named Fiona.

Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this wave is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. Since forecast models currently show this disturbance may move in the general direction of South Florida, we will keep a close eye on it.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 8:42 AM

