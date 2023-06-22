Tropical Storm Bret closing in on Leeward Islands & Tropical Depression #4 to turn northwest

MIAMI - Thursday morning Tropical Storm Bret was near hurricane strength with sustained winds of 70 miles per hour as it moved west at 15 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Bret 6/22/2023 NEXT Weather

Bret is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to portions of the Leeward Islands on Thursday afternoon and evening. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for St. Lucia. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dominica, St. Lucia, and Martinique. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent, and Grenadines.

Bret is forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday, move across the Lesser Antilles this Thursday night, and then move west across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea on Friday and Saturday.

Some weakening is anticipated Thursday night or Friday after Bret passes the Lesser Antilles. This system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean by Saturday night.

Tropical Depression #4 6/22/2023 NEXT Weather

Tropical Depression Four, in the central Atlantic, does not pose a threat to South Florida. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Depression Four was about 1,400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and it was moving west at 12 miles per hour. It is expected to turn toward the northwest during the next few days and strengthen into Tropical Storm Cindy. It is expected to remain east of the Northern Leeward Islands through the weekend and is forecast to weaken to a Tropical Depression by Tuesday of next week.