Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Franklin heading toward Hispaniola

MIAMI - As we near the peak of hurricane season, Hispaniola and northern Mexico are dealing with two storms.

Early Wednesday morning, Tropical Storm Franklin was near the south coast of the Dominican Republic. The storm was moving to the north at 10 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Dominican Republic's entire south coast from Haiti border eastward

to Cabo Engano, the Dominican Republic's entire north coast from the Haiti border eastward to Cabo Engano, Haiti's entire south coast from Anse d'Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to cross the island of Hispaniola on Wednesday and emerge over the southwestern Atlantic waters later in the day.

Some weakening is likely today while Franklin moves over Hispaniola, followed by re-strengthening beginning on Thursday after the center moves over the Atlantic.

Franklin is expected to dump 5 to 10 inches of rain on the island, with higher amounts around 15 inches mainly across central portions of Hispaniola into Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Harold continues to weaken as it crosses northern Mexico.

The storm has sustained winds near 30 mph with higher gusts. Harold is expected to dissipate as a tropical cyclone as its surface center devolves while tracking across far northern Mexico.