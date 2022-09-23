Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Depression 9 forms in central Caribbean

MIAMI - Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the central Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory reported the storm was about 1,780 miles east-southeast of Havana, Cuba. It was moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.

Computer models for Tropical Depression 9 CBS News Miami

There are no watches or warnings posted for this storm.

A turn more westward is forecast over the next next day or so followed by a turn back to the west-northwest and northwest by this weekend.

It is forecast to become a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane possibly late weekend or early next week. When it does it will be called Hermine.

Tropical Depression 9 forecast cone on 9-23-2022 at 5 a.m. CBS News Miami

South Florida is in the forecast cone but it is too early to tell what impact it will have.

Hurricane Fiona is passing northwest of Bermuda. The powerful Category 3 hurricane has sustained winds of 125 mph as it moves to the north-northeast at 25 mph.



On the forecast track, Fiona's center will approach Nova Scotia on Friday, move across Nova Scotia and into the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday, and then across Labrador over the Labrador Sea on Sunday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Bermuda, Nova Scotia from Hubbards to Brule, Prince Edward Island, Isle-de-la-Madeleine, and Newfoundland from Parson's Pond to Francois.

Tropical Storm Warnings are posted for St. Andrews, New Brunswick to west of Hubbards, Nova Scotia; west of Brule, Nova Scotia to Cap Madeleine, Quebec; Anticosti Island; Sheldrake Quebec to north of Parson's Pond, Newfoundland; Boat Harbor to Hare Bay, Newfoundland; and Francois to St Lawrence, Newfoundland.

Tropical Storm Gaston is forecast to take a southeast turn on Friday.

As of 5 a.m., the center was about 225 miles north-northwest of Faial Island in the central Azores. It was moving to the east-southeast at 9 mph with sustained winds of 60 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for portions of the central and western Azores.