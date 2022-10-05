Tracking The Tropics: Potential tropical depression near Caribbean, TD 12 expected to dissipate

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is watching a tropical wave located near the southern Windward Islands.

This broad area of low pressure continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive to development. A tropical depression is likely to form over the next several days if the system remains over water while moving generally westward at about 15 mph over the southeastern and southern Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a high potential of cyclone formation over the next 5 days.

Tropical Depression 12 on 10/5/2022 NEXT Weather

Regardless of development, heavy rain, localized flooding, and gusty winds are expected over parts of the Windward Islands, northern portions of South America, and the ABC Islands during the next couple of days. This disturbance may possibly impact portions of Central America later this week.

Tropical Depression Twelve, located in the far eastern Atlantic, is expected to dissipate over the next few days as it moves northwestward over the open waters of the Atlantic.