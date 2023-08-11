Toyota recalls roughly 168,000 vehicles over fire risk

Toyota has recalled roughly 168,000 recently manufactured vehicles because of a potential fire risk.

The vehicles' plastic fuel tube could "move and rub against a brake line," causing a fuel leak, according to a recall notice the company published on its website Thursday. The leaked fuel could cause a fire in the presence of an ignition source.

Toyota is "currently preparing the remedy parts for this recall," the notice reads. In the meantime, affected vehicle owners can have dealers install protective materials in their cars and provide a clamp on the fuel tubes for free, the company said.

Toyota recalls new models

The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 model year cars, including the Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles. The company plans to notify owners of recalled car models of any potential defects by early October.

Car owners with questions about the vehicle recalls can call the Toyota Brand Engagement Center (1-800-331-4331). They can also call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 for additional information.