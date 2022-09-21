Tow truck driver fatally shoots car owner in Fort Lauderdale during repossession attempt, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday morning when the two fought during the attempted car take back, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, investigators said in a written statement.

When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead at the scene, the police statement said..

Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and the driver was said to be cooperating with the investigation.

It was not immediately clear if the two truck driver would face charges in connection with the incident.

According to the police statement, gunfire erupted at the scene when the car's owner confronted the tow truck driver and an altercation ensued between the two.

Fort Lauderdale police asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.