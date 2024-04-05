Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale beach this weekend
FORT LAUDERDALE – Music's biggest beach party returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach on Friday.
The three-day Tortuga Music Festival kicks off at noon on the beach at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard and will continue through Sunday night.
The multi-stage festival features some of the biggest names in country, rock, and roots music. Upwards of 30,000 people are expected at the beach each day. One and three day passes are still available.
Those planning to go should note that there is no designated event parking. Attendees are encouraged to use a ride share service or the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi.
So who's headlining this year?
Lainey Wilson- Friday, April 5 at 8:25 p.m.
American singer and songwriter Lainey Wilson will perform at Tortuga on Friday at 8:35 p.m. Some of Wilson's songs include "Heart Like a Truck," "Watermelon Moonshine," and "Things a Man Oughta Know."
"Watermelon Moonshine" was nominated for Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.
With 2.3 million Instagram followers, Wilson uses the platform to share her passion for country music.
HARDY - Saturday, April 6 at 8:25 p.m.
American singer and songwriter HARDY will perform at Tortuga on Friday at 8:25 p.m. Some of Hardy's songs include "Truck Bed," "Give Heaven Some Hell," "Jack," and "He Went To Jared."
"Truck Bed" was nominated for Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.
With 1.4 million followers on Instagram, HARDY uses the social platform to showcase his music and love for rock.
Jason Aldean- Sunday, April 7 at 8:20 p.m.
American Country singer Jason Aldean, will be at this year's Tortuga. Some of Aldeans songs include, "Got What I Got," "You Make It Easy," "Burnin' It Down" and "Try That In a Small Town."
Aldean's song "Let Your Boys Be Country" was nominated for Video of The Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.
Jason Aldean addressed the controversy over his "Try That in a Small Town" music video and song in an interview with CBS News.
Aldean has an Instagram following of 4.4 million and uses his social platform to post tours and upcoming songs.
Old Dominion- Saturday, April 6, at 6:15 p.m.
Old Dominion Band, who just played in Key West on March 24, is heading towards this year's Tortuga. Some of the band's songs include, "One Man Band," "I Should Have Married You," "Memory Lane," and "Song For Another Time."
Old Dominion and Megan Moroney's song, "Can't Break Up Now," was nominated at the 2024 CMT Music Awards for Male Video of The Year.
Also scheduled to perform are Bailey Zimmerman, Ashley McBryde, Brett Michaels, Turnpike Troubadours, and Boyz II Men.
You can see the full Tortuga lineup here.