Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale beach this weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE – Music's biggest beach party returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach on Friday.

The three-day Tortuga Music Festival kicks off at noon on the beach at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard and will continue through Sunday night.

The multi-stage festival features some of the biggest names in country, rock, and roots music. Upwards of 30,000 people are expected at the beach each day. One and three day passes are still available.

Those planning to go should note that there is no designated event parking. Attendees are encouraged to use a ride share service or the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi.

So who's headlining this year?

Lainey Wilson- Friday, April 5 at 8:25 p.m.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI) Erika Goldring

American singer and songwriter Lainey Wilson will perform at Tortuga on Friday at 8:35 p.m. Some of Wilson's songs include "Heart Like a Truck," "Watermelon Moonshine," and "Things a Man Oughta Know."

"Watermelon Moonshine" was nominated for Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

With 2.3 million Instagram followers, Wilson uses the platform to share her passion for country music.

HARDY - Saturday, April 6 at 8:25 p.m.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 07: HARDY performs at CMT Crossroads: Nickelback & HARDY at Marathon Music Works on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) Catherine Powell

American singer and songwriter HARDY will perform at Tortuga on Friday at 8:25 p.m. Some of Hardy's songs include "Truck Bed," "Give Heaven Some Hell," "Jack," and "He Went To Jared."

"Truck Bed" was nominated for Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

With 1.4 million followers on Instagram, HARDY uses the social platform to showcase his music and love for rock.

Jason Aldean- Sunday, April 7 at 8:20 p.m.

TWIN LAKES, WISCONSIN - JULY 22: Jason Aldean performs onstage at Country Thunder Wisconsin - Day 3 on July 22, 2023 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. Joshua Applegate / Getty Images

American Country singer Jason Aldean, will be at this year's Tortuga. Some of Aldeans songs include, "Got What I Got," "You Make It Easy," "Burnin' It Down" and "Try That In a Small Town."

Aldean's song "Let Your Boys Be Country" was nominated for Video of The Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Jason Aldean addressed the controversy over his "Try That in a Small Town" music video and song in an interview with CBS News.

Aldean has an Instagram following of 4.4 million and uses his social platform to post tours and upcoming songs.

Old Dominion- Saturday, April 6, at 6:15 p.m.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion perform on the Arena stage on Day 3 at C2C Country To Country 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) Joseph Okpako

Old Dominion Band, who just played in Key West on March 24, is heading towards this year's Tortuga. Some of the band's songs include, "One Man Band," "I Should Have Married You," "Memory Lane," and "Song For Another Time."

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney's song, "Can't Break Up Now," was nominated at the 2024 CMT Music Awards for Male Video of The Year.

Also scheduled to perform are Bailey Zimmerman, Ashley McBryde, Brett Michaels, Turnpike Troubadours, and Boyz II Men.

You can see the full Tortuga lineup here.