Another round of severe weather for South Florida in the forecast

MIAMI -- Parts of South Florida could see more storms Monday as an unsettled weather pattern continues for the region.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Broward County but it was allowed to expire at 11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for the storm because of radar that showed the storm moving to the northeast at 25 miles per hour, according to CBS News meteorologist KC Sherman.

Broward County tornado warning CBS News Miami

The cities of Sunrise, Tamarac and North Lauderdale had been included in the warning.

But there were no confirmed reports of a tornado as the storm expired.

The storms on Monday followed severe weather that rolled through the region Sunday night and into the overnight hours.

Those storms brought lightning, thunder and heavy rainfall to region.

Parts of Broward County and Miami-Dade County were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 1:45 p.m. as the storms moved through.