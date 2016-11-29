(Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Cruising to Mexico isn't just a vacation for spring breakers any more. In fact, MSC Cruises, the world's largest privately-owned cruise line and market leader in Europe, South America and South Africa, has multi-generations of excitement when guests cruise to Mexico aboard the stunning Caribbean- bound MSC Divina. From cultural to partying-all-day travel, here are the Top 5 vacation experiences in Mexico.

Cultural Mexico

An MSC cruise to Mexico opens your eyes to the true culture of the region. Upon arrival, expect to experience the influences of the Hispanic civilizations that once were infused with the modern Spanish inspirations that exist to this day. The culture of the region can be seen through the food that will undoubtedly entice your taste buds. Once in Mexico, it's imperative that you try the authentic Mexican food. The first dish which is a must is guacamole. As one of Mexico's most delicious and common dishes, there is no better blend of guacamole than in Mexico itself. This vegetable delight has been a staple in the region for ages and it has actually gotten better with time. The key ingredient is an avocado. Once the avocado is mashed (without the skin), the traditional ingredients that are added include tomatoes, chili peppers, onions, lemon juice and cilantro. Once all mashed together, couple it with some tortillas and maybe a glass of a tequila-infused cocktail.

Adventure Mexico

MSC Cruises loves bringing adventure-seeking cruisers to Mexico because there is just so much adventure to enjoy. There is so much to do like taking an off–road Jeep tour that takes you right into the lush rainforest chock full of exotic plants and animals. Looking for more of an adventure, you can challenge the waves with a heart racing river rapids adventure. Mexico has some great snorkeling, swimming, diving and kayaking as well. As a matter of fact, you can enjoy a sightseeing and snorkel adventure to three distinct reef locations teeming with exotic fish in Cozumel.

Fiesta Mexico

When you think of Mexico, sometimes the first word that comes to mind is fiesta! And that should be no surprise. Once known as the party central of the world, there are still remnants of this in some of the most popular areas including Cancun and Costa Maya. A stop at Senor Frog is a must. There, you can enjoy authentic Mexican favorites while enjoying a fun and lively group of people.

Peaceful Mexico

From the sunsets that leave the country in a nice soft glow to the 6,000 miles of stretched sand beaches, Mexico knows how to deliver a relaxing vacation. Take a nice relaxing swim in the blue waters or just lounge out by the beach to catch up on some reading. If you are interested in Mexico's most iconic landmarks, then you're in luck because there are so many. From the Mayan Ruins of Tulum to the many other ruins that were constructed centuries ago. MSC Cruises provides many shore excursions that bring you up close and personal to Mexico's most fascinating landmarks.

Family Mexico

With some of the friendliest people in the world, you can be sure you and your family are in good hands while celebrating a family vacation in Mexico. If you like mariachi, you'll find some in Mexico. If you enjoy a nice refreshing margarita, there's some of that too in Mexico. The beauty of Mexico is that there is something for everyone. MSC Cruises brings you the best of the region when you cruise to this exciting region of the world. And with kids able to cruise free on select sailings to Mexico, you'll have enough 'pesos' left in your wallet to do whatever you please when you arrive to Mexico. There are exciting family shore excursions that are also available that will allow you to really get a good bang for your buck in Mexico. Want to spend some quality time together amongst the beautiful waters of Mexico? Well, in Cozumel, you can glide over the stunning coral reef in a clear-bottomed 2-person kayak. That's right, a clear kayak that allows you to see right through the water. You will be able to paddle through the waters of Mexico and observe the amazing underwater wildlife below and not even get wet!

To book your next cruise to Mexico with MSC Cruises, contact your travel agent, visit the MSC Cruises website or call 1-(844) 220-9878.

Above content provided by MSC Cruises