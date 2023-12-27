Tom Smothers, half of iconic Smothers Brothers musical comedy duo, dies at 86

Tom Smothers, the comedian and musician who rose to fame in the 1960s as one half of the iconic Smothers Brothers performing duo, has died, his brother said in a statement. Smothers was 86.

"Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner," said Dick Smothers in a statement published Wednesday by the National Comedy Center. "I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed."

Tom Smothers, left, and Dick Smothers perform on the "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" on CBS in 1988. CBS via Getty Images

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.