Tom Brady opens up about divorce from Gisele Bundchen for first time

TAMPA – Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke publicly Monday night about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen for the first time since it became official last week.

Brady spoke about what he called a "very amicable situation" during his "Let's Go!" podcast.

Co-host Jim Gray asked Brady about the challenges he has been facing in his personal life.

"I'm really focused on two things. Taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said. "That's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work. When you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you can do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."

In an Instagram post last week the quarterback called the divorce "painful and difficult," but he had not spoken publicly since the news was announced.

Brady was asked if there is a challenge compartmentalizing what is going on in his personal life and on the field, where the Bucs have struggled this season and are 3-5 so far on the year.

"Everyone's going through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. And we do the best we can do," Brady said. "I have incredible parents who have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. To deal with things that in your life have challenges, you want to deal with them in the best possible way. I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field. I'm going to try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here."