Todd & Julie Chrisley scheduled to report to Florida prisons on Tuesday

MIAMI - Former reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are scheduled to report to their respective Florida prisons on Tuesday at noon.

The couple was sentenced to prison in November for fraud and tax crimes.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for their reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty in June of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. In addition, they were found guilty of several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Todd Chrisley, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release, has been assigned to serve time at FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola.

His wife Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. She is assigned to FCI Marianna SCP, a "medium security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp" in Marianna, according to the prison's website.

The prisons are about a two-hour drive from each other on Florida's Panhandle.

When they are released, each will serve three years of supervised release and pay restitution.

"Chrisley Knows Best" debuted in 2014 on the USA Network. New episodes, filmed prior to the trial, will debut sometime next year.