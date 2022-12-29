Tips to keep your pet safe during New Year's Eve celebrations

MIAMI - New Year's Eve celebrations can be loud. Parties with lots of people, cheering and the honking of horns at midnight, and some people even set off fireworks.

If you're human this can be a lot of fun. If you're not - well not so much.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services said they see an increase in lost dogs being brought to the shelter during this time of year due to fireworks and loud celebrations.

To help protect your pet and make it feel safe, they have some simple things you can do.

Before the fireworks or party begin, identify a safe, quiet, and secure indoor area for your pet. It may help to turn on gentle music to help avoid undue stress and injury from the fireworks or party noises.

Consider an anxiety or thunder jacket and give your pet a special treat or toy in the safe area you have set up for them.

Keep pets indoors and if your dog requires anxiety medication, make sure to administer it before noise from fireworks or party begins.

If you find a lost pet, bring it to a local vet's office to see if the pet has a microchip and the owner can be contacted. If the pet does not have a microchip, consider the pet to be lost, not stray. Often, lost pets are found close to their homes. Keep the pet close to where you found it, when possible. Post about the found pet on social media and walk them around the neighborhood to see if anyone recognizes it, or it recognizes where it lives.

The county's Animal Services' Surrender/Receiving Office is currently closed until further notice as the shelter is at high occupancy and has limited kennels to house additional pets.