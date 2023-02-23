Tinkerbell, Sarasota Chihuahua, rescued and reunited with owner after falling overboard

MIAMI- Tinkerbell, a family's pet Chihuahua, is safe and sound with her owner after falling off a boat and into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Sarasota dog went overboard with her owner near the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Rescue teams searched for them; however, the dog swam off, and they were only able to pull the man out of the water.

The Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol went on a mission to find her.

The beloved house pet was missing for 40 minutes.

The officer who set out to find her eventually spotted the dog under the pilings of the dock. She was resting on top of a piece of wood as she waited to be rescued.

The officer's body camera captured him saying, "Tinkerbell! Come on pup pup". "I hope you don't bite."