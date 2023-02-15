Missouri man accused of keeping woman in basement for month faces up to 5 life sentences

A Missouri man accused of keeping a woman hidden in his basement while repeatedly sexually assaulting her was indicted by a grand jury on nine new charges, prosecutors announced.

Timothy M. Haslett, of Excelsior Springs, was indicted on one count of rape, four counts of sodomy, two counts of second-degree assault and one count each of kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said in a Tuesday news conference.

Haslett, 40, is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on $3 million bond. If found guilty, he faces up to five life sentences and another 36 years in prison.

The charges supersede charges of rape, kidnapping and assault filed after Haslett was arrested in October when a woman told investigators she was raped repeatedly while being held captive in his basement for about a month.

The woman said she escaped his basement while bound with duct tape and wearing a metal collar, CBS affiliate KVTV reported.

"We would not be here today if not for the bravery of one woman and the tireless efforts of 16 different agencies," Thompson said.

He said law enforcement officers have followed more than 100 leads and spent more than 1,200 hours on the case, but he said the investigation continues.

"It's our responsibility as a community that justice is served," Thompson said, according to KCTV.

Court documents say the child endangerment charge stems from leaving unsecured weapons accessible to the child, KSHB-TV reported.

Thompson declined to comment on whether detectives are investigating the possibility of other possible victims.

Haslett's public defender, Tiffany Leuty, did not return a call seeking comment. Haslett's next court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

The woman, who has not been named, said she escaped when Haslett left the house to take his child to school and then ran to a neighbor's home for help.

In January, the Excelsior Springs Police Department said it was looking for 36-year-old Jaynie M. Crosdale as a potential witness in the case.

Authorities said they have been unable to find Crosdale but they believe she has information about the investigation, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said. If you have information regarding Crosdale, police ask that you call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Excelsior Springs is about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City.