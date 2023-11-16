15-year-old boy stabbed in neck during fight with tour bus ticket vendor in Times Square, police say

5 people facing charges after teen stabbed in neck in Times Square 5 people facing charges after teen stabbed in neck in Times Square 00:37

NEW YORK -- A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck after police say he bumped into a ticket vendor while riding a scooter in Times Square.

The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday on West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police said the 15-year-old was riding a scooter with friends when he bumped into the suspect, 67-year-old Amath Sow.

Sow was working as a ticket salesman for the tour bus company TopView Sightseeing.

Police said the two started fighting, and the teen's friends repeatedly punched Sow, who then pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him.

Sow was charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Four of his friends, ages 15 to 22, were also charged with assault.