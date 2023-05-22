TIMELINE: Ron DeSantis
MIAMI -- A timeline of events leading up to Ron DeSantis's announcement for 2024 Presidential campaign.
March 1, 1976: Ron DeSantis born in Florida.
April, 1994: Graduates from Florida State
2001: Graduates from Yale with a B.A.
2004-2019: DeSantis served in the United States Navy, achieves rank of lieutenant commander
2005: Graduates from Harvard Law School
2006: Promoted to lieutenant before serving as a legal advisor to SEAL Team One, then stationed at Joint Task Force Guantanamo.
2007: DeSantis was deployed to Iraq.
2009: Married to Casey DeSantis
2012: Ron DeSantis was elected to Congress as the U.S. Representative for Florida's Sixth District
May 6, 2015: Ron DeSantis to run for Rubio Senate seat
Sep 10, 2018: Rep. Ron DeSantis Resigns His Seat From Congress
Jan 8, 2018: GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis announces run for governor of Florida
Jan 8, 2019: Republican Ron DeSantis sworn in as Florida's new governor
May 3, 2019: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs New Firefighter Cancer Benefits Law
May 29, 2019: During Florida Cabinet Meeting Held In Israel, Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill To Curb Anti-Semitism
Jun 14, 2019: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs "sanctuary cities" ban
May 4, 2021: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspends all local COVID emergency mandates
Sep 15, 2022: Florida's DeSantis flies dozens of "illegal immigrants" to Martha's Vineyard, escalating tactic against "sanctuary destinations"
Jan 25, 2023: The administration of Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked the introduction of a new Advanced Placement course for high school students that focuses on African American studies
April 23, 2022: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill that strips Disney of special tax status after company criticized "Don't Say Gay" law
May 10, 2023: DeSantis signs restrictive immigration bill, slams Biden as Title 42 is set to expire
May 17, 2023: DeSantis signs flurry of anti-trans bills, including ban on gender-affirming care for minors
May 24, 2023: Enters presidential race
