TIMELINE: Ron DeSantis

MIAMI -- A timeline of events leading up to Ron DeSantis's announcement for 2024 Presidential campaign.

March 1, 1976: Ron DeSantis born in Florida.

April, 1994: Graduates from Florida State

2001: Graduates from Yale with a B.A.

2004-2019: DeSantis served in the United States Navy, achieves rank of lieutenant commander

2005: Graduates from Harvard Law School

2006: Promoted to lieutenant before serving as a legal advisor to SEAL Team One, then stationed at Joint Task Force Guantanamo.

2007: DeSantis was deployed to Iraq.

2009: Married to Casey DeSantis

2012: Ron DeSantis was elected to Congress as the U.S. Representative for Florida's Sixth District

May 6, 2015: Ron DeSantis to run for Rubio Senate seat

Sep 10, 2018: Rep. Ron DeSantis Resigns His Seat From Congress

Jan 8, 2018: GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis announces run for governor of Florida

Jan 8, 2019: Republican Ron DeSantis sworn in as Florida's new governor

May 3, 2019: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs New Firefighter Cancer Benefits Law

May 29, 2019: During Florida Cabinet Meeting Held In Israel, Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill To Curb Anti-Semitism

Jun 14, 2019: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs "sanctuary cities" ban

May 4, 2021: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspends all local COVID emergency mandates

Sep 15, 2022: Florida's DeSantis flies dozens of "illegal immigrants" to Martha's Vineyard, escalating tactic against "sanctuary destinations"

Jan 25, 2023: The administration of Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked the introduction of a new Advanced Placement course for high school students that focuses on African American studies

April 23, 2022: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill that strips Disney of special tax status after company criticized "Don't Say Gay" law

May 10, 2023: DeSantis signs restrictive immigration bill, slams Biden as Title 42 is set to expire

May 17, 2023: DeSantis signs flurry of anti-trans bills, including ban on gender-affirming care for minors

May 24, 2023: Enters presidential race