TikTok user helps 81-year-old Walmart worker retire with $186k, suspended

MIAMI -- A TikToker raised more than $186,000 to help an 81-year-old lady named Nola Carpenter retire from a Walmart located in New Jersey.

A Tik Tok video posted in early November showed Carpenter sitting in a break room wearing her Walmart uniform.

There is sad music being played in the background of the video with a text caption saying, "Life shouldn't be this hard."

The video went viral with 30.7 million views and 4.5 million likes.

TikToker Devan Bonagura uses his social platforms to help those in need and in this case it worked.

A second video was posted a couple of days later.

Bonagura explains to Carpenter that he started a Go Fund Me page which raised over $114,000 and that she will be receiving about $110,000.

"I'd accept it, but I would still have to work til I get the other $70,000 or $60,000 to pay off the house," Carpenter said.

On November 13, Devan posted an "update video" on the Go Fund Me account. The account stood at $181,000.

This is more than enough for Nola Carpenter to pay off her mortgage.

It is later known, from another video, Bonagura was suspended with pay from his employer.