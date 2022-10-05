Dave Chappelle coming to Hard Rock Live

MIAMI – Award-winning comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor Dave Chappelle will return to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. and start at $115.

Luminary members can access presale tickets starting Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.

Fans can access the venue presale on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tickets are available at www.myhrl.com. Doors open one hour before show time. Additional fees may apply.

Recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Chappelle was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2019.

Chappelle's work in stand-up comedy, writing, producing, and acting has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series, "Chappelle's Show," guest appearances on Saturday Night Live, and his comedy specials, which have collectively earned five Emmy Awards.

In audio content, Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, 2018 through 2020.

In 2017, Netflix cited "Dave Chappelle: Collection 1" as the most-viewed comedy special ever on their network.

His is a strict "no cell phones allowed" show.

The Hard Rock is asking concertgoers to please leave phones in cars or at home.

Anyone who brings in a cell phone will be required to place it in a locked pouch.

Everyone is subject to a security search, including a pat down.

Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue, according to the Hard Rock, will be immediately ejected.