Watch CBS News
Local News

Three people hurt when vessel sinks near Black Point Marina, officials say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Three people were hurt after a boat encountered difficulties Wednesday afternoon and began taking on water off of Black Point Marina, authorities said.

Scene
Chopper 4 over the scene of Black Point Marina. CBS News Miami

Two of the victims were flown to a local hospital following the incident, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in an emailed statement. Information about their conditions was pending.

Authorities did not immediately say what led to the boating mishap.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 4:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.