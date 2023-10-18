Three people hurt when vessel sinks near Black Point Marina, officials say
MIAMI -- Three people were hurt after a boat encountered difficulties Wednesday afternoon and began taking on water off of Black Point Marina, authorities said.
Two of the victims were flown to a local hospital following the incident, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in an emailed statement. Information about their conditions was pending.
Authorities did not immediately say what led to the boating mishap.
