Three people hurt when vessel sinks near Black Point Marina, officials say

MIAMI -- Three people were hurt after a boat encountered difficulties Wednesday afternoon and began taking on water off of Black Point Marina, authorities said.

Chopper 4 over the scene of Black Point Marina. CBS News Miami

Two of the victims were flown to a local hospital following the incident, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in an emailed statement. Information about their conditions was pending.

Authorities did not immediately say what led to the boating mishap.