Three people charged in murder of Florida rapper Julio Foolio

MIAMI - Three people have been arrested in last month's deadly shooting of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio.

Foolio, whose legal name is Charles Jones, died in an early morning shooting on June 23 in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn near the University of South Florida.

A total of four people were hit by gunfire, and the 26-year-old rapper died from his injuries.

Police arrested Alicia Thomas, Isaiah Chance, and Sean Gathright on first-degree premeditated murder charges. They are currently searching for Rashad and Davion Murphy in connection with the shooting.

"Chance, Andrews and Gathright were arrested over the weekend in Jacksonville. Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy are still fugitives of justice, and we are working closely with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend them," Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw said on Monday.

According to the police, all of the suspects in the shooting belong to rival gangs to the one Jones was associated with.

Gathright and the Murphys are believed to have been the ones who shot at Jones who was in Tampa celebrating his birthday.

