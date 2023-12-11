Three Lauderdale Lakes Middle School students taken to area hospitals

Three Lauderdale Lakes middle school students taken to the hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE - Several Lauderdale Lakes school students were taken to area hospitals after they didn't feel well.

The three students who were "demonstrating signs of an overdose" from an unknown substance to HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, according to Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

Kane said the first call came in at 10:54 a.m., the last at 11:20 a.m.

There's no word on the condition of the children.