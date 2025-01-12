Three Kings Parade returns to Miami after 4-year hiatus due to COVID

MIAMI — The Three Kings Parade returned to Miami on Sunday after shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade hadn't graced Southwest 8th Street since 2020. It is Miechael Krasulak's first time seeing it since he's visiting from Poland.

"Generally, it's an experience, because generally, it's my first time when I see the parade like that," Krasulak said. "So everything is great."

The city brought it back because of the tradition and the story behind it. The parade commemorates the Three Wise Men who visited Jesus in the biblical Christmas story.

"When Covid came in, it stopped," said Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes. "And no one brought it up and this had been a tradition for about 40 years."

The crowds give a reason for Jose Angel's flower shop to set up a stand at a street corner again.

"For me it's important, because a lot of people who aren't familiar, our flower shop, will now be exposed to it because there will be a lot of people here today," Angel told CBS News Miami in Spanish.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said there are enhanced safety measures at this year's event, where there were uniformed and plain-clothes officers.

Mayor Francis Suarez said there would be a visible police presence since safety is top of mind after the New Orleans attack that killed 14 people.

"We've seen what has happened in mass gatherings and to the chief's credit I mean I think you've seen the fortification of what he's done to make sure we don't have any incidents like what we've seen," Suarez said.

Suarez said this parade is about bringing g back a tradition and also kicking off the new year.