Triple fatal wreck shuts southbound lanes of I-95 in Miami

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -  Three people were killed during an early morning crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in Miami, prompting officials to close the southbound lanes for several hours.

The accident was reported around 5 a.m near NW 95th Street, according to authorities.

Officials respond to a triple fatal wreck in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Miami on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed NW 79th Street to NW 95th Street while they investigated the crash. 

It was not immediately clear what led to the wreck but the victims, who were not immediately identified, died at the scene, officials said.

As of 8 a.m., the southbound lanes were still closed and it was not clear when they would reopen, officials said. 

The cause of the wreck was under investigation. 



First published on January 1, 2023 / 9:17 AM

