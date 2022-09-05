Watch CBS News
Local News

Three injured in shooting at Boyd Anderson High School

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE - Three young people were injured in a shooting over the weekend at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Sunday, just before 8:30 p.m., they received word of the shooting during a sporting event at Boyd Anderson High School.

Arriving deputies found three people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries listed as not life-threatening.

Sheriff's investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 10:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.