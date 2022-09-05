Three injured in shooting at Boyd Anderson High School

FORT LAUDERDALE - Three young people were injured in a shooting over the weekend at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Sunday, just before 8:30 p.m., they received word of the shooting during a sporting event at Boyd Anderson High School.

Arriving deputies found three people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries listed as not life-threatening.

Sheriff's investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.