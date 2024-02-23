Three generations debate whether we should we embrace or fear Artificial Intelligence

Three generations disagreed on whether we should we embrace or fear Artificial Intelligence

Three generations disagreed on whether we should we embrace or fear Artificial Intelligence

Three generations disagreed on whether we should we embrace or fear Artificial Intelligence

MIAMI - It's not hyperbole to call artificial intelligence, or A.I., one of the most transformative technological breakthroughs in human history. A.I. is said to be the 'magic bullet' to increase efficiency and productivity in everything from everyday business to medical research, and even in TV and film production. But at what cost?

Some worry that the technology will cost human jobs and create an even greater economic divide in our society.

On the CBS News Miami streaming show MIAMI LIFE, host Jim Berry assembled a trio of people to discuss the topic in a new segment called "20 40 60." Three generations come together to talk about a single topic.

Our 20-something is Nicolas Campos, a business student at Miami-Dade College and entrepreneur in the A.I. space who has already created a digital human concierge.

Representing the 40-something generation is business consultant Adriana Delor. She specializes in helping companies monetize new and unfamiliar technologies like artificial intelligence. She's worked for major brands like IBM and Verizon on groundbreaking A.I. ventures and also invests in A.I. startups.

Representing the 60-somethings is veteran business executive Bill Diggs. Currently the executive director of Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT), Diggs also previously been the CEO of the Broward Health Foundation and is the former president of the Mourning Family Foundation, the nonprofit portfolio owned by former Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning and his wife Tracy.