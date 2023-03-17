Three Florida cities in top 10 for procrastinating when it comes to filing taxes

Florida has three cities in the top 10 when it comes to putting off doing taxes

Florida has three cities in the top 10 when it comes to putting off doing taxes

Florida has three cities in the top 10 when it comes to putting off doing taxes

MIAMI - Doing tax returns aren't exactly something most people look forward to, especially in Florida.

In fact, the state ranks highest, with three cities in the top 10, when it comes to people procrastinating when it comes to filing their taxes. Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando are in the top five cities. The other two are Atlanta and Salt Lake City.

The other cities in the top 10 are Minneapolis, Denver, Cincinnati, Seattle, and Richmond, Virginia.

Nearly a third of Americans procrastinate filing their taxes, according to a recent survey from the small business research site Chamber of Commerce.

According to the survey, nearly 50 percent said they delay filing their taxes because they believe it's too complicated and stressful Others said they dread the inevitable because they know they will owe money. About 37 percent said they felt that the process was too time-consuming and 39 percent said they want to take extra time to double-check that their information is correct.