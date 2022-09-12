Teen, two men dead in West Park shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - Three people died as a result of an overnight shooting in West Park.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said just after midnight they received reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street.

"I heard gunshots I hit the floor and that was it," said a person who lives in the area.

Arriving deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but didn't survive.

"On scene deputies also located another adult male with gunshot wounds, that individual was pronounced deceased here on the scene," said sheriff's office spokesman Carey Codd.

Deputies learned that a teen had also been shot and driven to the hospital. He too died from his injuries.

Neighbors said they knew one of the victims who they described as quiet and kept to himself. They were unsure why anyone would go after him.

"In terms of a motive, those details are still being sorted out," said Codd.

The names of those who died have not been released.