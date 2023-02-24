Thousands to take part in 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer

MIAMI - You don't have to have cancer to fight cancer.

That's the motto behind the annual Miami Dolphins Challenge Cancer, which kicks off Saturday, Feb. 25.

The yearly fundraiser features four bike routes through South Florida and a run/walk 5K finishing at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Participants will be cycling a 100-mile route, a 50-mile route, a 15-mile route, or a 35-mile route. The 35-mile route starts at the University of Miami's Watsco Center.

All routes end at Hard Rock Stadium where there is a festival. There will be fun for the little ones, from face painting to bounce houses. A signed waiver will be required on-site. Tickets are required.

CBS4 is a proud corporate sponsor of the DCC.

In February 2022, the Dolphins hosted DCC 12 gaining the support of a record-breaking 4.4K participants raising more than $8.4M in support of life-saving cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami .

Following a $75M commitment made to Sylvester in 2020, the largest known philanthropic pledge in sports, this contribution brought the event's 12-year total to more than $53M.

While registration for the DCC XIII is now closed, the DCC continues to accept donations now through Monday, March 13, with 100 percent of participant contributions going to Sylvester. All donations are tax-deductible.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the foundation's health pillar. The DCC's mission is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at South Florida's only academic-based cancer center.