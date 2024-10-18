Thousands to join Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk at Amelia Earhart Park

Thousands to join Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk at Amelia Earhart Park

Thousands to join Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk at Amelia Earhart Park

MIAMI -- Volunteers are busy preparing for this year's Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk, set to take place at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah.

Among them is St. Thomas University baseball coach Alfredo Carrillo, who, along with his team, is lending a hand to support the cause.

For Carrillo, this event is deeply personal, as his mother battled stage 4 breast cancer when he was in high school. Now, he's giving back to help others affected by the disease.

"When I was in high school, my mom wasn't even 40 years old. She was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, and it was tough for us," said Carrillo.

That's why he is eager to give back, with his team supporting him all the way.

"It's awesome how, when you bring everyone together as a team, this event resonates so deeply. Breast cancer affects so many people across the world, and you need a village, a team, a community. Everyone's here helping out as part of Komen," Carrillo added.

This is the third year the Susan G. Komen Walk is taking place at Amelia Earhart Park.

"This event is for the community, for everyone to come out, celebrate survivors, and support Susan G. Komen in the mission to end breast cancer forever," said Gil Zepeda of Susan G. Komen.

The stage is set, the tents are ready, and participants are encouraged to wear pink to support those battling breast cancer and survivors.

"You'll see everyone from young kids to older folks here to support loved ones affected by breast cancer. The emotional crescendo builds to the opening ceremony, and it's something I would love for everyone to experience and support," Zepeda said.

Organizers expect close to 7,000 participants. If you haven't registered yet, you can do so on the Susan G. Komen website or on-site Saturday morning at 7 a.m. Registration is free, but donations are welcome.