Summer's over, kid! Thousands return to class on Miami-Dade's first day of school

MIAMI - Thousands of students, teachers and support staff returned to the classrooms Wednesday on the first day of school for Miami-Dade County.

Some of those even got a chance to meet and chat with Miami-Dade Superintendent Jose Dotres, who made five stops throughout the county.

Dotres said he is overwhelmed with excitement and is feeling positive about this upcoming year.

"There's an upbeat feeling about this school year. I'm sensing it and I'm getting it from them," he added.

On Wednesday morning, he was welcomed into Hialeah Gardens High by students, teachers and a lot of music.

"We are all inspired to impact our children and teachers so that we provide the very best conditions for teaching and learning," he said.

When Dotres got inside the high school, he went straight to the cafeteria, where he chatted with students and met with staff.

He also got a chance to see students taking advantage of the free meal program.

"So, we applied for what's called the community eligibility provision, so our school district is able to provide free breakfast and free lunch to all students."

The superintendent is also focused on safety. Hostage and active shooter drills are also mandated and all school resource officers must complete mental health crisis intervention training.

"We are extremely safe as you can see the police officers we have a school resource officer in our staff at all times," Maritsa Jimenez, principal at Hialeah Gardens High School.

Teacher Michelle Garcia started her day off with an ice breaker for students to get to know her.

"The kids are excited. I'm excited everyone came in. We're ready to learn and get started with this year it's going to be a great one," said Garcia.

Hialeah Gardens High and the rest of Miami-Dade County started the year on a positive note.

The superintendent's last stop was meeting with bus drivers.

