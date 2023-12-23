Thousands race to Miami International Mall for last-minute holiday shopping on Super Saturday

Thousands race to Miami International Mall for last-minute holiday shopping on Super Saturday

Thousands race to Miami International Mall for last-minute holiday shopping on Super Saturday

DORAL — It's Super Saturday — the last Saturday before Christmas — and the National Retail Federation says more than 140 million consumers are expected to shop for last-minute gifts.

"I am going shopping for my family for Christmas because I procrastinate," Gianna Pennington admitted.

Thousands like Pennington raced to Miami International Mall on Saturday.

"I came here because my Christmas list wasn't completed," Celeste Seymore said. "So I'm trying to get the last-minute sales."

Don't worry: shopping centers fully expect it.

"It is the busiest shopping day of the year all across the country and specifically here at the mall," Miami International Mall Representative Sarah Valega said.

Just give yourself time to cross off the list because several stores had a line out the door.

"We had a hard time finding parking," one tourist said. "It's pretty busy here."

The National Retail Federation predicts spending numbers will reach record levels, a total of approximately $966 Billion. Many families got to fit in their last-minute holiday photos with Santa.

If you were unable to get all of your last-minute shopping done on Saturday, the MIM is back open on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.