Thousands of volunteers expected at South Florida beaches for International Coastal Cleanup

MIAMI - On Saturday, September 17th, South Florida beaches will welcome thousands of volunteers for International Coastal Cleanup.

"You know who cleans the mangroves? No one," says Manny Rionda, founder of Fill-A-Bag.

Organizations like Fill-A-Bag will be cleaning up thousands of pounds of trash on the beach, and in the mangroves.

In 2021, Florida volunteers picked up more than 90,000lbs of trash in one weekend.

This weekend, there will be more than 50 beach cleanup events in South Florida.

"You'll never cease to be amazed with what you'll find in a beach cleanup," says Rionda.

The most found litter items? Cigarette butts, bottle caps, and plastic.

"The longer this is here, the more it breaks down and animals eat this…it's not good for them," says Rionda.

Rionda says even if people can't attend this weekend's events, small actions to make the beach cleaner will make lasting impacts.

To volunteer on International Coastal Clean Up Day, click here.

Learn more about Fill-A-Bag here.

For more information on beach clean ups, click here.