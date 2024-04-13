Thousands of volunteers clean-up Biscayne Bay, inland Miami-Dade for 42nd annual Baynanza

MIAMI — Thousands of eco-friendly volunteers spent their weekend cleaning up beaches across Miami-Dade County for Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day.

In honor of Earth Month, Miami-Dade County celebrated 42 years of Baynanza, which took place at over 30 locations along Biscayne Bay and inland on Saturday morning.

Organized by the county's Division of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) within the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources, the signature cleanup event gathered many people with the purpose of cleaning up marine debris and litter from Biscayne Bay while raising awareness of both the beauty and challenges faced by its ecosystem.

DERM organized the yearly event with support from sponsors, nonprofits and other county agencies, hosting their VIP location at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

According to the county, Baynanza's central mission is "the crucial task of preventing litter in our waterways, underscored by the understanding that every action, whether on water or land, can impact the health of the bay." Through educational initiatives, Baynanza aims to instill in residents the "profound importance" of responsible stewardship for the environment.

This year's event included inland cleanup sites adjacent to waterways that could ultimately affect the health of Biscayne Bay, the county noted.