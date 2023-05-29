Travelers urged to pack patience in return from Memorial Day Weekend

MIAMI - Nearly two and a half million people hit the road in Florida this holiday weekend and many of them headed back home on Monday.

"We definitely tried to leave early to try to beat the traffic in and the traffic out. Everything seems to be flawless, everything seems to be good," said Nelson Lugo. He is heading back to Orlando after boating in the keys for the holiday weekend. He made a plan to leave early to avoid problems on the road.

CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten asked if he had advice for others on the road. "Patience," he said. Just pack you patience because you never know what's going to happen. Something can be perfect then you come up to an accident scene and it just get a little hectic."

The same advice goes for the airport. Ariana Toro left for the airport early and she's glad she did. She ran into a traffic accident on the interstate, slowing her down.

"Thank goodness we did because 595 was shut down heading east because of a jackiknifed oil tanker. So thank God we gave ourselves some buffer time."

With more than 250-thousnd people flying in and out of South Florida today – we're seeing some long lines – but flight delays and cancellations are low.

"It's been all green arrows, very, very good start to the hectic summer travel season. This is a good sign for things to come," said Clint Henderson. He is managing editor of travel news site "The Points Guy." He says today's travel looks a lot better than last summer, which was mired in tens of thousands of delays and cancelations.

The airport, airlines, just about everyone has been able to hire up, unlike last summer, when they were still trying to get the number of employees they needed," Henderson said.