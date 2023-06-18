Watch CBS News
Thousands celebrate Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Tens of thousands came out to the Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival in Wilton Manors.

June is pride month and cities across South Florida are celebrating the LGBTQ plus community.

People arrived wearing their rainbow clothes with  big smiles on their faces. 

The parade brings in more than $6 million dollars for Wilton Manors. 

First published on June 18, 2023 / 9:55 AM

