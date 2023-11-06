RNC announces participants for 3rd debate in Miami

MIAMI - Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the primary candidates that will be participating in Wednesday's Republican primary debate.

They will be:

• Governor Chris Christie

• Governor Ron DeSantis

• Ambassador Nikki Haley

• Vivek Ramaswamy

• Senator Tim Scott

The debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

CBS News Miami will stream a pre and post-debate show with a wrap at 11 p.m.