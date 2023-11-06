RNC announces participants for 3rd debate in Miami
MIAMI - Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the primary candidates that will be participating in Wednesday's Republican primary debate.
They will be:
• Governor Chris Christie
• Governor Ron DeSantis
• Ambassador Nikki Haley
• Vivek Ramaswamy
• Senator Tim Scott
The debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
CBS News Miami will stream a pre and post-debate show with a wrap at 11 p.m.
