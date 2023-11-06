Watch CBS News
RNC announces participants for 3rd debate in Miami

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -  Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the primary candidates that will be participating in Wednesday's Republican primary debate.

They will be: 

•    Governor Chris Christie
•    Governor Ron DeSantis
•    Ambassador Nikki Haley
•    Vivek Ramaswamy
•    Senator Tim Scott

The debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. 

CBS News Miami will stream a pre and post-debate show with a wrap at 11 p.m. 

First published on November 6, 2023 / 9:03 PM EST

