Thieves targeting SUV's catalytic converter at NW Miami-Dade complex interrupted by owner

MIAMI -- Police were searching Wednesday for two people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle during an early morning attempt in Miami-Dade that may have included gunfire.

The sound of shots being fired was captured on a surveillance camera as the owner of the Toyota SUV confronted the would-be thieves shortly before 5 a.m. at an apartment complex located at NW 81st Avenue and NW 8th Street..

The scene of an attempted catalytic converter theft in NW Miami-Dade early Wednesday. CBS News Miami

Residents said they were startled by the sound of power tools, which is why one resident woke up and went outside with a gun to see what was going on.

"The victim said there was an exchange of gunfire, after which he fled," said police spokesman Detective Andre Martin

Video from the scene showed power tools left underneath the vehicle suggests that the thieves were right in the middle of trying to remove the catalytic converter, prized because of the metal it contains, when they stopped and fled from the scene.

Residents in the area said they were upset by the crime.

"They're crooks (and) they don't want to work," one resident said.

While residents in the complex expressed nervousness about the incident, some mentioned that similar events had occurred in the past.

When asked about their reaction, they believed the Toyota owner was justified in his response.

However, law enforcement officials caution against confronting individuals engaged in criminal activities. They advise the public to prioritize safety by calling the police rather than intervening directly.