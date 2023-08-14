Thieves take precious items, leave trail of damage during heist of SW Miami-Dade jewelry store

MIAMI -- Investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department were searching Monday for thieves who burglarized a mom-and-pop jewelry store in southwest Miami-Dade, taking virtually all of the store's merchandise and doing substantial damage to the building during the heist, authorities said.

Police were called around 5:45 a.m. to Ernie & The Cat jewelry store at 7249 Coral Way on a burglary report and found a large hole in the wall of the building that housed the safe and other items.

Police did not immediately confirm the value of the jewelry and merchandise that were taken but store owners were too distraught to speak following the crime.

Customers who had taken their jewelry in for repair was also taken during the burglary, according to sources.

Pictures shared on the store's Instagram page included images of pricey Rolex watches, what appeared to be pearl necklaces and an assortment of gold necklaces and chains.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Miami-Dade police or CrimeStoppers.