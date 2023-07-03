$25,000 in equipment stolen from Doral water mitigation company

MIAMI - A Doral business owner has made an impassioned plea for help after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from him.

Thieves broke into the office and warehouse of IQ Renovation, a water mitigation company, around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

"They knew what they were looking for because they chose the most valuable equipment," said owner Jose Diaz.

He said they took about $25,000 in dehumidifiers.

His was the second business hit in the city within a span of 20 minutes, according to police.

Diaz said with the loss of the equipment he'll struggle to continue his business.

"You don't know how you can go on?" asked reporter Jacqueline Quynh.

"Honestly yes, I'm worried about the situation," he said.

He showed her a video of the break-in. The thieves first pulled up near the building in a van and then broke in through the business entrance. They can be seen running through the shop and stacking up equipment.

"I come from a very violent country and I'm trying to do my life again with my family here. We work hard, we do things right, and it's devastating," said Diaz.

His only hope right now is that someone will recognize the van, or the people who stole from him, and help the police recover what's been lost. He said all he wants is to be able to stay in business.