Their voices, instruments are holiday cheer

CORAL GABLES - Singing "Jingle Bells," Audrey Meas leads her team singing Christmas carols all across South Florida. She said she's been doing it since she was a child.

"We are out every day for the month of December," she said.

CBS News Miami caught up with her in the Coconut Cay neighborhood in Miami Gardens. They bring their own instruments.

"Honestly, it's because, you know, we want to help people and also to share the love of God to everyone, yes," she said.

During the day they go to area businesses and at night they are in neighborhoods.

So if you hear a knock on your door, check first because it just maybe one of these carolers with their rendition of "Feliz Navidad."