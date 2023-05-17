"They didn't stop biting me" South Miami Heights man attacked by two dogs

MIAMI - An elderly South Miami Heights man says something needs to be done after he was attacked by two of his neighbor's dogs.

"They didn't stop biting me," said Salustiano Menendez.

The 95-year-old said it happened Saturday morning when he was walking to his mailbox. He said two dogs ran up to him and started mauling his ankles and feet.

"I had to stand there and take it," said Menendez. "If I ran, I worried they'd chase me and bite more, they didn't stop biting me."

Menendez said the dogs were biting him for five minutes.

After being rushed to the hospital, he received a number of stitches and still has open wounds.

His family said they called the police and animal services, but nothing was done.

"How is it that dogs have more rights than humans?" asked his daughter Idi Menendez-Cohen. "The dogs are okay, but my dad is going through this."

CBS News Miami reached out to Miami Dade Animal Services and is waiting to hear back.

"People need to be held accountable, the dogs need to go," said Menendez-Cohen.