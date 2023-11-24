Theft at popular local nightclub, how you can protect yourself from falling victim

MIAMI BEACH – Twist nightclub, a staple in the gay community for over 30 years, sits at the corner of Washington Avenue but behind the doors, some people are becoming victims of thieves.

Troy Meaz tells CBS News Miami it happened to him when he was at the club in January.

"I was introduced to a few people there, leaned in for a hug and next thing I know my phone is gone," Meaz recalled.

Through investigation, we learned he wasn't the only one. After searching on social media. CBS News Miami found several people who had fallen victim to the same crime.

We reached out to the Miami Beach Police Department to find out if they had a record of people reporting phone theft. While they don't characterize each theft as simply phones, the data shows that since January 1, 2021, through March 1, 2023, there have been 454 property thefts at Twist nightclub alone.

We also pulled data from the same time frame for nine other nightclubs of varying sizes in Miami Beach and in that combined group there were a total of 125 reported thefts to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Bruno Betat, who is visiting from Brazil, said he had plans to visit Twist while in Miami Beach.

"It feels like something we should definitely be careful about. We're visiting from Brazil where we also have that issue in nightclubs and bars," he said.

CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones has been in contact with the ownership at Twist for months and requested an on-camera interview, they opted not to, after initially agreeing to do it. However, they do tell report that since April 2023 theft has gone down. However, Jones started asking questions to the Miami Beach Police Department just one month before that.

Here is the statement given by Twist Nightclub owner, Joel Steadman:

"Twist has worked directly with the Miami Beach Police Department to enact intensive security procedures specifically targeting cell phone losses. We can now report a dramatic decrease based on Miami Beach Police statistics that on average over the last 6 months, less than 2 phones reported during an entire month. Serving thousands of guests each month, we take our communities' safety very seriously."

Still, we requested new data from MBPD and based on that data theft has gone down, but Twist is still showing at least one reported crime a week.

"That's not something you want to be thinking about when you're having fun or you're on the dance floor. So, it's just one more thing you want to keep in mind," said Betat.

Jones' phone and a friend's phone were stolen in February, using the "find my" app on iPhone, they watched as the phones pinged from Miami Beach to Hialeah and then weeks later China!

Meaz said he had the same exact experience and it concerned him because he lives in New York.

"I checked the Find My Friends app and there's a new feature that even if it's turned off you can see where the phone is pinging from," said Meaz.

Cyber Security expert Thomas Hyslip says theft of iPhones is happening more because the demand for aftermarket parts is high. He recommends everybody put a credit freeze on each of their credits with the three credit bureaus. That way, if hackers do obtain some of your information, he says they can't go commit identity theft, open loans, or take out credit cards.

Hyslip adds that you want to make sure your phone is always secure. Use a strong password, not just a four-digit pin. Don't click any links attempting to gain access to your phone after it's stolen. Report the stolen phone to your cell phone provider and police, lock your phone, and remote erase if possible.

Meaz reported his phone stolen to police and to the Apple store. He also showed up to the address in Hialeah that his phone was pinging at, but police advise against doing that.

MBPD says they can't investigate every single reported theft, but they do analyze every report they get. It goes through their system, and it is reviewed for solvability factors like if the victim saw the theft happen if the item is over a significant price threshold, and if there are any details that could potentially help solve the crime.

Hyslip says businesses can protect themselves by encrypting data so that the data is protected. It would also potentially block thieves from being able to use the data.

Despite the challenges that came with his phone being stolen Meaz still says Twist holds a special place in his heart.

"It's my favorite club," he said.