The Homestead Letters: A CBS Miami Short Film On Miami-Dade Students Campaign To Support Migrant Children Detained In Homestead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) -- Across Miami-Dade County, as many as a thousand public school kids have written letters to the migrant children being detained at Homestead Detention Center.

Offering the young migrants words of hope and solace, one 11-year-old girl wrote: "Hoping to see you in a park soon, playing together, as we should do."

Yet those letters have not made it inside the detention center because officials there refused to accept them.

In a new short film, "The Homestead Letters," CBS Miami takes you inside the letter writing campaign and focuses on one group of middle school students as they offer their unique perspectives on an immigration policy that separates children from their families and keep them locked up inside the largest for-profit child detention facility in the country.

The film also explores how this child detention center affects kids in a community where 52 percent of the population was born outside the United States.

