"The Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting a divorce

J. Lo invests $20 million on documentary, possible new "Bachelor" spinoff J. Lo invests $20 million on documentary, possible new "Bachelor" spinoff 02:44

"The Golden Bachelor" couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, who got engaged on the ABC dating show and married on live TV, are getting divorced. The pair announced the news on Friday, about three months after they exchanged vows.

Turner, 72, was the first "Golden Bachelor" in the spinoff of the popular "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" series. Twenty-two contestants between the ages of 60 and 75 competed for Turner's love and in the end, he proposed to Nist, 70.

In an interview on "Good Morning America," Turner said he and Nist "had a number of heart-to-heart conversations" and decided mutually that it was time to "dissolve our marriage." The pair held hands during the interview and Turner said he still loves Nist.

But, they live in different locations. Gerry is in Indiana while Theresa is in New Jersey and he said they looked at their "living situation," when having conversations about the future of their relationship.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. JOHN FLEENOR / DISNEY

"The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families," Turner said. "I think both of us feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart."

Both of Turner and Nist's first spouses died. Turner has two daughters while Nist has a daughter and a son.

The couple met on "The Golden Bachelor" when the show began filming in August 2023 and their wedding special, "The Golden Wedding" aired live on ABC on Jan. 4. Their wedding was attended by several contestants from their season as well as past seasons of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette."

During the interview on Friday, the couple said they had a prenuptial agreement and recommended others do the same. They also said they don't want to discourage others from a second chance at love.

"I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody," Nist said.