Testimony continues in trial of former Miami-Dade teacher accused of sex with student
MIAMI - Testimony continued Thursday in the trial against Jason Meyers, a former Miami Palmetto Senior High School teacher, accused of having sex with an underage student.
Meyers, 47, was arrested back in February of 2016 after he allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.
Meyers worked at Palmetto High as an English teacher.
A police report said Meyers had two sexual encounters with the girl, both in a classroom after school. One of the instances allegedly involved sexual intercourse and the other oral sex.
Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated the matter which led to Meyers' arrest.
That same police report says Meyers gave no statement after his arrest.
He was fired by the Miami-Dade school district following his arrest.
His trial is expected to continue this week.
