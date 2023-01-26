Testimony continues in trial of former Miami-Dade teacher accused of sex with student

Trial of former teacher accused of having sex with student continues

Trial of former teacher accused of having sex with student continues

Trial of former teacher accused of having sex with student continues

MIAMI - Testimony continued Thursday in the trial against Jason Meyers, a former Miami Palmetto Senior High School teacher, accused of having sex with an underage student.

Meyers, 47, was arrested back in February of 2016 after he allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

Meyers worked at Palmetto High as an English teacher.

A police report said Meyers had two sexual encounters with the girl, both in a classroom after school. One of the instances allegedly involved sexual intercourse and the other oral sex.

Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated the matter which led to Meyers' arrest.

That same police report says Meyers gave no statement after his arrest.

He was fired by the Miami-Dade school district following his arrest.

His trial is expected to continue this week.